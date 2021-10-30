Odhrán Mac Niallais on the mark as Gweedore Celtic defeat Swilly Rovers

Odhrán Mac Niallais.
Odhrán Mac Niallais opened the scoring last night as Gweedore Celtic moved into third spot in the Temple Domestic Appliances Division One.
Mac Niallais’ goal set the Gweedore men up for a 3-0 win over Swilly Rovers at An Screabán.
The Donegal GAA player is also quite adept on the soccer fields - and rebuffed an offer from Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan in 2017.
Mac Niallais returned to the Donegal squad for the 2021 squad having opted out at the end of the 2018 Championship.
Mac Niallais broke the deadlock against Swilly before Pauric Winters doubled the advantage.
A free kick by Jamie Doherty in the second half gave Gweedore victory - their second in four League games this season.
