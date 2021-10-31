Luke Keaney seventh at European Rowing Challenge

Luke Keaney was seventh at the European Coastal Rowing Challenge. Photo: World Rowing
Luke Keaney finished seventh in the mixed doubles final at the European Coastal Rowing Challenge on Saturday.
Keaney, from Donegal Town, and Cork rower Eimear Walsh were seventh out of 13 crews at Marina di Castagneto in Italy.
The pair competed out of Donegal Bay Rowing Club and finished in 33:53:12.
The race was won by French pair Dubuis Ludovic and Alfred Edwige in 30:34:16.
Keaney, a former Donegal GAA player, also competed in beach sprint events in Italy.
