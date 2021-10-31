Search

31/10/2021

James Hartnett: ‘Dungloe is now on the map for hurling’

Dungloe hurlers

Dungloe celebrate their Donegal JHC title in Letterkenny. Photo Thomas Gallagher

Reporter:

Gerry McLaughlin

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

This was the sweetest of victories for Dungloe’s ash artist James Hartnett. For Hartnett revealed that he and his Dungloe comrades had lost seven county finals in-a-row at different brackets in recent years, including last year’s heartbreaking JHC final defeat to Carndonagh.

But all that sorrow ended as Hartnett, his brother Thomas and their father Cormac, 52 and happy to step off the stage now, finished up on the field in an historic triumph for the Rosses. Let’s not forget they were captained by Gaoth Dobhair based Damien O’Sullivan.

“This is a great victory for us especially as we previously lost seven finals in a row,” James Hartnett said.
“But we made hard work of it and missed a few goals and I include myself in that as well. But I am just happy that we got here”.

And he paid tribute to ace marksman Richie Ryan and double goal scorer Shaun McGee. “Yes both are very big players for us and Shaun has been a real revelation,” Hartnett added. “He took his goals very well. A lot of these lads have learned the skills of hurling very quickly and there is great camaraderie in the group.

“This county title means everything to us here in Dungloe, and all the surrounding areas. We pick our players from all over west Donegal and it is great to be part of the hurling revival here. Our backs were well organised, and we managed to cut out the supply to Oisin Rooney. And there was great blocking and tackling at the end to keep Aodh Ruadh out and Mark Timoney was very solid at full-back. Dungloe is now on the map for hurling and we are all a band of brothers”.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media