James Hartnett: ‘Dungloe is now on the map for hurling’

This was the sweetest of victories for Dungloe’s ash artist James Hartnett. For Hartnett revealed that he and his Dungloe comrades had lost seven county finals in-a-row at different brackets in recent years, including last year’s heartbreaking JHC final defeat to Carndonagh.



But all that sorrow ended as Hartnett, his brother Thomas and their father Cormac, 52 and happy to step off the stage now, finished up on the field in an historic triumph for the Rosses. Let’s not forget they were captained by Gaoth Dobhair based Damien O’Sullivan.



“This is a great victory for us especially as we previously lost seven finals in a row,” James Hartnett said.

“But we made hard work of it and missed a few goals and I include myself in that as well. But I am just happy that we got here”.



And he paid tribute to ace marksman Richie Ryan and double goal scorer Shaun McGee. “Yes both are very big players for us and Shaun has been a real revelation,” Hartnett added. “He took his goals very well. A lot of these lads have learned the skills of hurling very quickly and there is great camaraderie in the group.



“This county title means everything to us here in Dungloe, and all the surrounding areas. We pick our players from all over west Donegal and it is great to be part of the hurling revival here. Our backs were well organised, and we managed to cut out the supply to Oisin Rooney. And there was great blocking and tackling at the end to keep Aodh Ruadh out and Mark Timoney was very solid at full-back. Dungloe is now on the map for hurling and we are all a band of brothers”.