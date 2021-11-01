JHC final win was sweetest of all for Dungloe - James Hartnett

Saturday's JHC final win was the sweetest of victories for Dungloe’s ash artist James Hartnett.

For James revealed that he and his Dungloe comrades had lost seven-in-a-row county finals in recent years - including last year’s heart breaking county final defeat to Carndonagh.

But all that sorrow ended as James, his brother Thomas and their father Cormac Hartnett finished up on the field in an historic triumph for the Rosses and let’s not forget they were captained by Gaoth Dobhair based Damien O’Sullivan.

“This is a great victory for us especially as we previously lost seven finals in a row.

“But we made hard work of it and missed a few goals and I include myself in that as well.

“But I am just happy that we got here”.

And he paid tribute to ace marksman Richie Ryan and double goal scorer Shaun McGee.

“Yes, both are very big players for us and Shaun has been a real revelation.

“He took his goals very well. A lot of these lads have learned the skills of hurling very quickly and there is great camaraderie in the group."

He added: “This county title means everything to us here in Dungloe, and all the surrounding areas.

“We pick our players from all over west Donegal and it is great to be part of the hurling revival here.

“Our backs were well organised, and we managed to cut out the supply to Oisin Rooney.

“And there was great blocking and tackling at the end to keep Aodh Ruadh out and Mark Timoney was very solid at full back.

“Dungloe is now on the map for hurling and we are all a band of brothers”.