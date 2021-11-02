'We're not gone yet', but Ollie Horgan frustrated with Drogheda draw



Ollie Horgan cut a frustrated figure after Finn Harps were held to a scoreless draw by Drogheda United on Monday night.

Harps remain entangled in the battle to avoid the relegation play-off spot with just three games to go.

Derby foes Derry City are in Ballybofey on Friday night with every point now precious to Horgan’s men.

While Monday’s draw was by no means fatal for Harps, it was short of the desired outcome.

“We didn’t create enough up top,” Horgan said.

“We turned them and got into areas, but the goalkeeper didn’t have a huge amount to do, despite us having loads of possession and I lost count of the number of corners that we have.

“Did we deserve three points? I’m not quite sure. We had a lot of the ball. We huffed and we puffed quite a lot. We didn’t do enough as regard opening them up from open play. Fair play to Drogheda, they have got a point out of it.

“We have no-one to blame bar ourselves.

“We kept a clean sheet and it’s a while since we did so that’s a positive.”

Harps have just one win in six League outings as they prepare to host European-chasing Derry.

Horgan said: “We have to get something out of Friday’s game, but we certainly will have our work cut out.

"We need to score and we need to keep clean sheets. We’re not gone yet and we still have a fighting chance."

Harps will be without striker Sean Boyd following his sending off in the closing stages of Monday’s game.

Harps were a man up with Drogheda’s Jake Hyland sent off for a bad challenge on Tunde Owolabi when Boyd was dismissed. Boyd reacted angrily after being fouled by Gary Deegan and was red carded by referee Neil Doyle.

Horgan said: “It was quite petulant what he did. Whatever advantage we had at 11v10, that went out the window.”