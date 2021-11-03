Search

03/11/2021

Ciaran Thompson: ‘If you win Donegal, you earn it

Ciaran Thompson: ‘If you win Donegal, you earn it

Captains Ciaran Thompson and Niall O'Donnell with Anne McGeehin, whose family are sponsoring the Man of the Match Award. Photo: Thomas Gallagher

Reporter:

Gerry McLaughlin

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

The chilly hours and minutes of uncertainty surrounding the debacle that has become the recent 2020 county final against Kilcar is not an issue for the Naomh Conaill captain Ciaran Thompson or his club.

And while Thompson and Co may be thinking of three-in-a row, that unresolved fraught issue has been firmly parked according to the Donegal star.

And it is not “head wrecking” as one experienced hack suggested to Thompson.

“No we were just glad to get last year’s final played with all Covid going on and now we are concentrating on this year’s county final,” he says.

“We just parked it and we are totally focused on this year’s championship. That is all we are thinking of and we are looking forward to Sunday’s county final”.

But they might not have even got to last year’s county final but for the epics of Leo McLoone in last year’s semi-final against St Eunan’s.

“We have had some tight battles with Eunan’s over the years and last year we went down to 14 men, and we struggled,” Thompson adds, with AJ Gallagher the man dismissed for a red card that was rescinded thereafter.

“Thankfully Leo dragged us back into the game and thankfully we just got over the line.

“They have some phenomenal players like Niall O’Donnell and Eoin McGeehin up front. But they are a solid team, with no weak links and they play very well as a unit.

“They are very cohesive, and Rory Kavanagh has taken them to a whole new level this year. They will be tough to beat”.

But Naomh Conaill have the look of a side with an insatiable hunger.

“It is hard to describe it exactly,” Thompson says. “It is part of our culture in Naomh Conaill to be the very best we can be at all levels.

“And we still have the men from 2005 driving us on and we are blessed with some very good young lads coming through.

“This year it was Keelan McGill and last year it was Odhran Doherty and they brought serious energy and serious hunger”.

And also serious pace from the Fintown four of Doherty, his two brothers Eunan and Ultan, along with Jeaic MacCeallbhuí, who have already shown how they can puncture the tightest of defences with sheer power and pace.

“There is serious pace all over the team and we are blessed with the Dohertys and Ethan O’Donnell who has savage pace and vision as well,” Thompson says. “We are lucky in that regard”.

“We also have our older legends in the club from 2005, Leo McLoone, Anthony Thompson, Brendan McDyer, Marty Boyle, Eoin Waide and Darragh Gallagher to drive us on.

“Those lads are looking for their sixth county medal and I am looking for my fourth and I hope that I can get up to them”.

Thompson is in the in-between group between the 2005 warriors and the young guns, and it is a role he is relishing as evidenced by his remarkable leadership and his kicking of great crucial scores when Naomh Conaill needed them most.

“Eunan Doherty, Ethan O’Donnell, Kevin McGettigan and Jason Campbell are all in and around my age group,” Thompson says. “So we have a great mix of players”.

When asked about a potential three-in-a-row he said: “It would be a big boost as there are very few clubs who have done it apart from St Eunan’s from 2007-2009.

“So, to try to replicate that is a massive goal of ours and it would be unbelievable and in our centenary year, it would be extra special. Donegal is a very competitive championship and if you win it, you earn it”.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media