Conor Morrison now patrolling the sidelines

Conor Morrison should be lining out for St Eunan’s in Sunday’s SFC final against Naomh Conaill.

Instead the tenacious defender and member of Declan Bonner’s Donegal squad will be patrolling the sideline for St Eunan’s senior reserve championship final meeting with Ardara.

Morrison suffered a serious leg injury in last year’s championship and following surgery is hoping for a return to play next year.

“When it was diagnosed that the injury required surgery I knew it was going to be a long road back,” he says.

“The doctors are very satisfied with how the rehab is going. I probably could be playing but I have decided to not rush it.”

In his first season in the job he used the league to try out players in preparation for the championship.

“The team is made up of senior players coming to the end of their careers and young lads coming up from minor,” he adds. “Conall Dunne is still playing and you have other lads like Lee McMonagle that were injured at the start of the year and you have up and coming young lads like Darragh Toal and Eoin O’Boyle. We feel we have a good mix of youth and experience.”

St Eunans are in the final on the back of narrow wins over two of the championship favourites Gaoth Dobhair and Naomh Conaill.