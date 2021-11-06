Watch: Relief and disappointment for Dungloe manager Dessie Gallagher

Dungloe manager Dessie Gallagher. Photo Brian McDaid
It was a pulsating 2021 Donegal IFC final today at O’Donnell Park as Dungloe and Cloughaneely couldn’t be separated.
Tom Comack spoke to Dungloe manager Dessie Gallagher after the dramatic draw.
