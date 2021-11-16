Search

16/11/2021

Tyler Toland and Celtic reach SWPL Cup final

Tyler Toland and Celtic reach SWPL Cup final

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Tyler Toland and Celtic FC Women are on their way to the SWPL Cup final.

The St Johnston woman played 72 minutes of Sunday’s semi-final win over Hibernian.

Celtic came from behind for a 2-1 win at Forthbank Stadium. They will now meet Glasgow City in the final.

Rachael Boyle fired Hibs ahead after only two minutes.

In the opening minute of the second half, Jacynta Galabadaarachchi levelled for Celtic, who took the win when Charlie Wellings crashed in off the crossbar in the 79th minute.

When the teams met in the League, Wellings also struck a late winner.

Toland moved to Celtic this summer after spending last season on loan at Glasgow City from Manchester City.

