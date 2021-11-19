Watch: Johnny Dunleavy says Finn Harps should build upon Premier Division survival

Johnny Dunleavy
Johnny Dunleavy says there's a feelgood factor about Finn Harps in Ballybofey and in Donegal and it's one they could reinforce from here on.
Dunleavy joined Harps midseason, having admitted he thought his career might be over, and was delighted to get the opportunity to line out for his hometown club. Tonight he was a second half replacement as his side won 5-0 against Longford Town confirm their place in the Premier Division next season.
Here's what he made of it:
Council chief executive John McLaughlin said the budget is a very challenging one due to the effects of Covid-19
From left to right: Painter and decorator Finbarr Orr, his son Adam, Brian and Eileen McDaid of the Picture House studio and Brian McCormack of Letterkenny Tidy Towns
North West Hospice will host a virtual Remembrance Service with candle lighting ritual for all who have been bereaved on November 28
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.