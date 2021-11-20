Donegal GAA PRO John McEniff win Communications Award at the Ulster GAA President's Awards

Donegal GAA PRO John McEniff
John McEniff, the Donegal GAA PRO, tonight won the Communications Award at the Ulster GAA President's Awards, which took place at the Kylemore Hotel in Cavan.
McEniff is a native of Bundoran and took up the role initially in 2019. He is a nephew of 1992 All-Ireland winning manager Brian McEniff, has served in a number of roles with his club, Bundoran, most recently as part of Francie Martin’s backroom team in 2018.
McEniff has also been in an array of administrative roles and was a member of the Donegal minor management during Martin Regan Snr’s term as manager and previously served four years as PRO of the Southern Regional Board.
John McEniff @officialdonegal PRO is the recipient of the Communications Award #UGAAPresAwards21 pic.twitter.com/atmK1woP4a— Ulster GAA (@UlsterGAA) November 20, 2021
