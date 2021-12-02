St Eunan's go down to Holy Trinity Cookstown in MacRory Cup

Holy Trinity College Cookstown have one foot in the Danske Bank U19 MacRory Cup quarter finals following victory over St Eunan's College Letterkenny this afternoon in St Mary’s Banagher.
St Eunan's Letterkenny 0-8
Holy Trinity Cookstown 0-15
The Tyrone school led from pillar to post in a commanding display, holding firm in defence despite St Eunan's firing everything at them. Peter Loughran, Michael McIlhatton and Shea Lawn scored early points to establish a 0-4 to 0-2 lead at the first water break. Shea Quinn extended that lead further with points from David Boyle keeping the Donegal men in touch 0-8 to 0-4 at the break.
In the second half, Quinn kept the scoreboard ticking over for Holy Trinity, with Ardboe O'Donovan Rossa pair Jack Martin and Conan Devlin weighing in with fine scores. Max Roarty, Daithí Gildea and Donal Gallagher all pushed hard for scores for Letterkenny, but they could never create that goal chance they desperately needed the game slipped away.
Holy Trinity scorers: Shea Quinn 0-6 (5f), Shea Lawn 0-3 (2f), Peter Loughran 0-2, Michael McIlhatton 0-1, Ruairí McHugh 0-1, Jack Martin 0-1, Conan Devlin 0-1.
St Eunan’s scorers: David Boyle 0-3 (2f), Max Roarty 0-2, Daithí Gildea 0-2, Dónal Gallagher 0-1.
