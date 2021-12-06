Mark Coyle signs for Shelbourne

Mark Coyle. Photo courtesy of Shelbourne FC
Shelbourne FC have announced the signing of midfielder Finn Harps’ 2021 Player of the Year Mark Coyle.
The 24-year-old played 34 times for Harps last season and has become Head Coach Damien Duff’s latest signing following the additions of Sean Boyd, Jack Moylan and Shane Griffin.
Coyle was voted Player of the Year for 2021 for Finn Harps and brings great technical ability as well as physical strength to Tolka Park next season.
