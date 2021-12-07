Neil McGee's days in a Donegal jersey aren't done yet

Neil McGee
Donegal manager Declan Bonner insists Neil McGee isn’t done yet with the veteran full-back aiming to be fit for the 2022 season.
The 2012 All-Ireland winner has been a regular for Donegal since debuting in 2006. In July, the 36-year-old was taken from the field with a back injury having landed awkwardly in the opening minutes of the Ulster SFC semi-final in Enniskillen, which Donegal lost 0-23 to 1-14 to eventual All-Ireland finalists Tyrone.
“Neil played a bit during the club championship but is still struggling a bit,” Bonner said of the Gaoth Dobhair defender. “It’s open for Neil and he’s on a programme here with Head Doctor, Dr Kevin Moran and Shane McClean, our head physio, for the next few weeks and we will see where that takes him. Neil still has plenty to offer, both here with the group and on that field. We’ll see how his rehab goes.”
The Donegal panel will get-together on Wednesday to lay out their plans for 2022 with Bonner working off a squad of 32 and a development group of 10-15. Donegal are to open their Dr Kenna Cup campaign on the weekend of January 7.
