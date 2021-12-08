Search

08 Dec 2021

Coyle says 'there was a lot to consider' before joining Shelbourne

The lure of full-time football and a chance to work under an Irish football legend proved too good for Mark Coyle to turn down.

The midfielder was unveiled as a new signing this week by the Damien Duff-managed Shelbourne. The 24-year-old Burt man was Finn Harps’ Player of the Year in 2021, but has joined the newly-promoted Reds.

Duff, a two-time Premier League winner who was capped 100 times by the Republic of Ireland, will manage Shelbourne in 2022.
“I grew up watching Damien Duff so it was a bit weird to be contacted,” Coyle told Donegal Live. “It was great to know that he was interested in signing me. The full-time football is a big attraction. It’s an exciting opportunity.

“I’ll be learning under Damien Duff and Joey O’Brien, who have heaps of experienced at the top level. I want to see how much I can improve when I’m fully focused on the football.”

Coyle’s move was complicated by the fact that he is in full-time employment. A Medical Scientist in the Pathology Department at Letterkenny University Hospital, Coyle has decided to put his full focus on football for 2022.

He said: “People don’t really realise how difficult the decision was. It’s a huge change from working and playing football to leaving my job and leaving home to go and play full-time football. It was a lot to consider, but it was basically a chance I felt I couldn’t miss.

“When these chances arise, you have to take them. It’s a big decision and a big move. I discussed it with my family and it is the best thing for me at this time. I have to give it a go.”



Coyle played 34 League games for Harps in 2021, his performances among the big reasons that Harps stayed in the top flight.
He said: “I put a lot of hard work in during the off-season. I knew that I had more to give, so I worked hard and it paid off.”
A boyhood Harps fan, Coyle admits that he agonised on the decision to leave the club.

However, a move to Shels, who won the First Division this year, attracted the former Cockhill Celtic player. He said: “Shels have an exciting project and I do believe that they’re heading in the right direction.”

Shels have also recruited Harps striker Sean Boyd. Duff called the arrival of Coyle to Tolka Park ‘brilliant’. The Shelbourne manager said: "He has an amazing desire and hunger to win, on top of his impressive footballing qualities. He wears his heart on his sleeve and he is someone that the fans, the players and staff will relate to.”

