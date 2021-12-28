Another departure at Harps as Karl O'Sullivan joins Sligo Rovers

The exodus from Finn Harps continues with the news that Karl O’Sullivan has joined Sligo Rovers on a two year-deal.

Last week Will Seymore announced his departure from the club and Tunde Owolabi signed a deal with St Patrick’s Athletic, following on from Mark Coyle, Daniel Hawkins and Sean Boyd joining Shelbourne, while Shane McEleney rejoined Derry City and Conor Barry yesterday made to Wexford Youths.

Twenty-two-year-old O’Sullivan made over 100 club appearances between Harps and his former club Limerick.

He said: “I’m thrilled to be here. I’ve been speaking with Liam for the last couple of months and he told me what he felt I could bring to the team. As an opposition player you would dread coming to Sligo and especially when they are going well. There is a great atmosphere in The Showgrounds and the club has a very big following. I’m hoping to chip in with goals and assists from as early as possible.

“I’ve played everywhere with Harps and Limerick but I feel winger is my strongest position. It’s a fresh start for me. I really enjoyed my time with Finn Harps, everyone at the club is brilliant.

“I’ve been putting the work in this month in order to be ready for pre-season and I can hit the ground running here. I’m very excited to play for the club and in the last two seasons Liam has led the team to the top four which is what you want. There’s European football as well so I can’t wait to get started.”

Manager Liam Buckley said: “It’s another really good addition. We’ve looked at areas we wanted to improve on and they include getting more balls into the box and having better deliveries.

“Karl will bring those qualities and I feel he comes to us at a good age. Despite just turning 22 a couple of months ago, he has had several seasons in the league and we’ve tracked him since his Limerick days. I think he will make an impact and he will fit in well within the group.

“It’s great competition in the squad to bring in Karl and Will Fitzgerald. Our overall goal has been to build a stronger group and I feel we will do that. This is another good step in that direction and we look forward to working with Karl.”