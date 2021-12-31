Search

31 Dec 2021

Finn Harps' Adam McCaffrey thanks 'the football family' following release from hospital

Finn Harps' Adam McCaffrey thanks 'the football family' following release from hospital

Adam McCaffrey

Reporter:

Alan Foley

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Adam McCaffrey, the young Finn Harps player who suffered a serious head injury last month, has been released from hospital.

McCaffrey, from Dungloe, lined out two weeks ago for Finn Harps Under-21s in a Knockalla Caravans Senior Cup game against Buncrana Hearts at the Letterkenny Community Centre.

The player was flown to undergo emergency surgery at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin before returning to Letterkenny University Hospital and has since been discharged.

A GoFundMe page was set up by parents of the under-19 Finn Harps squad, which has raised €37,000 to date, including a €5,000 donation from Dermot Desmond, the majority shareholder of Celtic FC. 

“Adam McCaffrey is now released from hospital and is recuperating at home,” reads a Finn Harps statement. “The injuries sustained were substantial and will take time to heal. He has seen consultants in both Derry and Letterkenny and they are happy with his improvement. Adam's positive mindset will be a great asset as he continues on the road to recovery.

“He wanted us to thank the football family who have shown so much love and support over the past few weeks on behalf of himself and his family.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media