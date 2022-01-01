Hole-in-one on the final day of the year for one happy Donegal golfer

Eugene McGarvey
A keen west Donegal golfer rounded off 2021 with something big to cheer about.
Eugene McGarvey, who is the competitions secretary at Cruit Island Golf Club, had a super hole-in-one on the 15th on New Year’s Eve.
A lovely shot from a 7 iron did the trick.
