2022 is a ‘make or break year’ for Donegal - Maguire

Donegal face into a ‘make or break’ year in 2022, according to All-Ireland 1992 winner Sylvester Maguire.

Declan Bonner’s team get their season off and running on Friday night in Ballybofey, throw-in 7:30pm, their Dr McKenna Cup opener against the James McCartan-led Down.

Maguire, pictured above, added that McCartan has so much-confidence in Down that he would “nearly expect to win an All-Ireland final in his first year in charge”.

And Maguire wants Oisin Gallen to get more game time and urges Donegal to give Luke Gavigan a run in defence as the county needs two tough defenders and two clinical forwards.

“For Donegal hopefully some of the younger lads will get a chance to show what they can do and with the Development Squad there are 45 players available,” Maguir told the Donegal Post. “McCartan will bring some real vim to Down.

“I think Joe Brolly said one time that they could be beaten by ten points, but they would still be walking with the head up and the chest out. They are still behind Donegal in terms of development.

“This is a very important year for Donegal, it is the twilight zone for Michael Murphy’s career, and it is time other guys stepped up and allow him to play on the edge of the square.

“We need two more quality forwards and there is one in Ballybofey that we probably have not seen enough of and that is Oisin Gallen. He has what we need at the top level, he is like [former Kerry forward] Colm 'The Gooch' Cooper, he is clinical and he can finish.

“And we need two very solid strong defenders and I don’t know how Neil McGee has kept going for as long as he has and that is a tribute to his sheer tenacity and ability. That he has come back from that injury is a testament to his great heart as well”.

Maguire added that maybe Donegal should take a look at Luke Gavigan for the defence and some of those young players from St Eunan’s.

“I would like to see Luke Gavigan, he is tough and has excellent pedigree as well. I think he would give some added physicality. We are not going to win anything major with what we had last year. 2022 is really going to be make or break”.