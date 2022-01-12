MTU Kerry Campus leave Donegal's UCD duo disappointed in Sigerson Cup

Aidan O'Mahony's MTU Kerry Campus put on a fine showing in Tralee
UCD went down against Aidan O'Mahony's MTU Kerry Campus today in the Sigerson Cup by five points in Tralee.
MTU Kerry Campus 1-13 UCD 0-11
Tony Brosnan scored 1-4 for the victors, who were 0-8 to 0-4 in front at half-time. Niall Hannigan (pictured below) from St Eunan’s came in for the latter stages for UCD, while Naomh Conaill’s Jeaic Mac Ceallabhuí is also part of the Dubliners' panel.
