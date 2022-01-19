Naomh Conaill 's Jeaic Mac Ceallabhuí in action as UCD put up big score on UCC

Jeaic Mac Ceallabhuí in action for Donegal against Derry on Tuesday night. Photo Thomas Gallagher
Having lined out for Donegal last night in their McKenna Cup semi-final win over Derry in Ballybofey, Jeaic Mac Ceallabhuí helped University College Dublin to a Sigerson Cup victory over University College Cork today.
The versatile Naomh Conaill clubman played all but two minutes for Declan Bonner's side in their 2-9 to 0-11 victory against the side managed by Rory Gallagher, before putting in an hour as UCD were 4-15 to 3-9 winners against UCC at Belfield.
Daire Cregg from Roscommon, Kildare's Brian McLoughlin, Ray Connellan of Westmeah and Dublin's Peadar O Cofaigh-Byrne ultimately sealed the win for UCD, with the Cork goals coming from Conor Geaney, Diarmuid O'Connor and Brian Hartnett.
Niall Hannigan from St Eunan's played last week for UCD, coming on as a late sub in their 1-13 to 0-11 defeat against Aidan O'Mahony's MTU Kerry Campus.
