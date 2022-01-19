Search

20 Jan 2022

Naomh Conaill 's Jeaic Mac Ceallabhuí in action as UCD put up big score on UCC

Mac Ceallabhuí played the hour in Belfield as the Dublin college were nine-point victors

Jeaic Mac Ceallabhuí from Naomh Conaill in action as UCD run riot against UCC

Jeaic Mac Ceallabhuí in action for Donegal against Derry on Tuesday night. Photo Thomas Gallagher

Reporter:

Alan Foley

20 Jan 2022

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Having lined out for Donegal last night in their McKenna Cup semi-final win over Derry in Ballybofey, Jeaic Mac Ceallabhuí helped University College Dublin to a Sigerson Cup victory over University College Cork today.

The versatile Naomh Conaill clubman played all but two minutes for Declan Bonner's side in their 2-9 to 0-11 victory against the side managed by Rory Gallagher, before putting in an hour as UCD were 4-15 to 3-9 winners against UCC at Belfield.

Daire Cregg from Roscommon, Kildare's Brian McLoughlin,  Ray Connellan of Westmeah and Dublin's Peadar O Cofaigh-Byrne ultimately sealed the win for UCD, with the Cork goals coming from Conor Geaney, Diarmuid O'Connor and Brian Hartnett.

MTU Kerry Campus leave Donegal's UCD duo disappointed in Sigerson Cup

Niall Hannigan from St Eunan's played last week for UCD, coming on as a late sub in their 1-13 to 0-11 defeat against Aidan O'Mahony's MTU Kerry Campus.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media