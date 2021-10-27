REVEALED: The four acts that go through to the final of Donegal's Next Superstar

Thousands of votes have been cast in the Donegal's Next Superstar heats and you have chosen your four finalists.
We would like to thank all those who took part in the competition but unfortunately only four finalists can go through to the final. Polls will open tomorrow, Thursday.
Heat 1 winner: Emma Lyons
Heat 2 winner: Amy O'Connor
Heat 3 winner: Ciarán Hodgins
Heat 4 winner: Sarah McBrearty
The four winners of the heats will go through to the final which consists of another public vote and adjudication by our judges. A combination of public votes and judges scores will decide the winner.
That winner will pick up a stunning prize package that includes an overnight stay plus dinner at Harvey's Point Hotel; a €300 voucher for designer sunglasses or optical glasses from Specsavers; a €300 from Supermacs and a €300 voucher from Letterkenny & Inishowen Credit Unions. A recording session in Valley Music Studio, Ballybofey will also be awarded.
