VOTE NOW: In the grand final of Donegal's Next Superstar

TAP ON THE CONTESTANT'S NAME OR PICTURE TO VIEW THEIR ENTRY VIDEOS
Voting is now open for the Final of Donegal's Next Superstar.
The four acts who made it through from our heats were Emma Lyons, Amy O'Connor, Ciarán Hodgins and Sarah McBrearty.
This public vote for the finale will be combined with adjudication by our judges. The winner will pick up a stunning prize package that includes an overnight stay plus dinner at Harvey's Point Hotel; a €300 voucher for designer sunglasses or optical glasses from Specsavers; a €300 from Supermacs and a €300 voucher from Letterkenny & Inishowen Credit Unions. A recording session in Valley Music Studio, Ballybofey will also be awarded to the talented performer.
Voting in the final will close on Thursday, November 4 at 11pm.
GET VOTING
