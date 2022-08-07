Met Éireann issues weather advisory for hot spell next week

Met Éireann says a hot spell will develop from Wednesday and continue through the rest of the week and the weekend
Met Éireann has issued a weather advisory for Ireland for a hot spell developing from Wednesday and continuing through the rest of the week and the weekend.
Daytime temperatures will widely reach the mid to high twenties with it remaining uncomfortably warm overnight too, Met Éireann has said.
The forecaster is warning of impacts of the hot spell including heat stress, especially for the more vulnerable of the population.
The advisory was issued on Sunday morning and is valid until the end of next weekend. Met Éireann says it will issue updates on the hot spell.
