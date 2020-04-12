Watch: Gardaí make sure the Easter Bunny is out and about

Contact
The Easter Bunny on patrol!
A well known Donegal Gaelic footballer has posted a video on twitter showing the Easter Bunny out doing his rounds this afternoon.
Gweedore based Kevin Cassidy tweeted this short video showing how the arrival of the Easter Bunny was a welcome surprise.
And he was suitably impressed as he commented:
Fair play to our Front liners going above and beyond and even making sure the kids in Gaothdobhair have a smile on their faces today. Fair play Garda Coll pic.twitter.com/u69fojouQb— Kevin Cassidy (@KCASS7) April 12, 2020
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.