Councillor John Shéamais Ó Fearraigh asks for signage to be erected at Glassagh and Port Arthur beach

A councillor has said that signs need to be erected on two Gaoth Dobhair beaches due to the fact that scramblers and quads are causing damage to the area.

Trá an Ghlasaigh and Port Arthur beaches are a firm favourite with locals and tourists alike.

However, over the last number of months the area leading to and around the popular beaches has become a haven for those driving scramblers and quads.

At a recent Glenties Municipal District meeting, Sinn Féin Councillor John Shéamais asked that signage be erected in relation to the issue.