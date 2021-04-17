Councillor John Shéamais Ó Fearraigh asks for signage to be erected at Glassagh and Port Arthur beach

Contact
Signs needed at Port Arthur beach
A councillor has said that signs need to be erected on two Gaoth Dobhair beaches due to the fact that scramblers and quads are causing damage to the area.
Trá an Ghlasaigh and Port Arthur beaches are a firm favourite with locals and tourists alike.
However, over the last number of months the area leading to and around the popular beaches has become a haven for those driving scramblers and quads.
At a recent Glenties Municipal District meeting, Sinn Féin Councillor John Shéamais asked that signage be erected in relation to the issue.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
There will be three car parks on site, with various rates of up to €15 per day being charged for cars
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.