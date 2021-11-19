New language planning officer on Tory Island looks to the future

Seanán Mac Aoidh
Originally from Monaghan, Seanán Mac Aoidh, harbours a deep love for the Irish language. He has recently been appointed the Irish language officer on Tory Island where the Irish language is rich and abundant.
Seanán said: "I am delighted to be here and to be assisting the Language Planning Committee and the people of the island to put their plan into action. I believe that it is a good and ambitious plan and the people of Tory want to protect the Irish language's position at the centre of island life and to ensure that it is kept good and strong into the future."
To date, Seanán has been meeting people living on the island and has had meetings with teachers and students of Coláiste Phobail Cholmcille.
"I am now working on plans for the next few months and I am looking forward to getting to know more people in this community," he said.
