Probe into Arranmore tyre slashing

Gardaí are investigating an incident on Arranmore Island where tyres were slashed on an Ifor Williams trailer at Fanaghgowan.
The incident occurred between Friday, January 7 at 9.30pm and Saturday, January 8 at 9am.
Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to please call Milford Garda Station on 074 91 53060.
