Search

18 Jan 2022

Major works which include pontoon on the agenda for Burtonport

Major works which include pontoon on the agenda for Burtonport

File Photo

Reporter:

Michelle NicPháidín

18 Jan 2022

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Development on the slipway at the pier of Burtonport will be carried out in the future councillors have been told. 

At present only a small part of the slipway at the pier in Burtonport can be used giving rise to a safety issue, Sinn Féin Councillor Marie Therese Gallagher said. 

She was speaking at a recent Glenties Municipal District meeting. The issue was also raised by Independent Councillor Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig who said work was needed at the slipway in the coastal village. 

Cllr Gallagher said: “I think we need emergency works done there … It is a safety issue where a lot of people are trying to use a small part of the slipway.”

Outrage as sheep found dumped in Falcarragh stream

The development of the slipway area has been on the agenda for some time, she said, adding the use of pontoons would make it fit for purpose. 

She said that Bord Iascaigh Mara (BIM) had been favorable to looking at investing in Burtonport before and queried whether they could be brought on board again. 

“I am wondering if you have a plan at looking at getting investment to develop that whole area and maybe we could include BIM,” she said. 

Marine engineer with Donegal County Council, Cathal Sweeney, said he agreed work was needed at the slip. He said that design was needed in the area and the work may not be carried out this year. He said he would like to tie the development in with work on the pontoon. 

Burtonport Harbour nets additional funding

'Infrastructure will support a modern sustainable harbour' - Minister McConalogue

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media