Search

02 Apr 2022

Gaoth Dobhair hotel to open its doors after three decades of closure

Huge plans for venue which will see sixty much-needed jobs created locally

Gaoth Dobhair hotel to open its doors after three decades of closure

Reporter:

Michelle NicPháidín

01 Apr 2022 7:00 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

The former Ostán Glenveigh in Gaoth Dobhair will undergo a major development in the coming weeks which will result in a top-class accommodation, restaurants, cocktail bars, live-music venues, function rooms and a family entertainment centre. 

The 19-bedroom hotel has been closed since 1999, when it was run by the well-known Barr family, who had carried out major renovations and a large extension to the hotel in 1991. 

Major conference in Donegal

Association of Irish Local Government councillors in Inishowen

Shane Barr, of Gola Hospitality Ltd, and grandson of Dom Barr who ran the hotel for years, is behind the development of The Social, along with his wife, Elaine. 

The newly opened Dodge Venue is part of The Social Hotel Complex, and major renovations have taken place there in recent months before the venues re-opened recently. 

Sixty jobs will be created at The Social, and recruitment is to commence immediately.  

The former Glenveigh Hotel was a very popular venue for weddings in the past and catered for over 500 guests at weddings and functions in the past. 

Construction and renovations at The Social will commence in the coming weeks, with completion due later in the year. 

Body & Soul reveals first glimpse at line-up of 2022 festival

Shane Barr of Gola Hospitality Ltd said: “We’re delighted to be in a position to invest locally in Gaoth Dobhair, and to provide much needed amenities for the tourism sector in the area, and create employment in the area. This is an exciting time for the tourism sector arising from the influx of tourists exploring the Wild Atlantic Way, not to mention the importance of our area as a cultural tourism destination, and we look forward to welcoming guests and visitors to The Social.” 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media