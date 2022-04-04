Clár a chuidíonn meabhairshláinte daoine óga a thuiscint agus tacú leo

Tá Pobal Scoil Ghaoth Dobhair i gcomhar le Jigsaw ag glacadh páirt i dtionscnamh darbh ainm Scoil Sár-Mhaitheasa. Cuidíonn an clár seo le scoláirí, tuismitheoirí agus le baill foirne meabhairshláinte daoine óga a thuiscint agus tacú lena leithid ar bhealach atá folláin agus dearfach.
Beidh seimineár gréasáin do thuismitheoirí ar siúl Dé Máirt, Aibreán 6ú ag 7:30in nó arís, Dé Máirt, Bealtaine 4ú ag 7.30in.
Moltar go láidir do thuismitheoirí a bhfuil scoláirí acu ag freastail ar Phobal Scoil Ghaoth Dobhair páirt a ghlacadh ins an tseimineár gréasáin seo. Is féidir leat breis eolais a fháil, chomh maith le clarú ag an nasc seo: https://onegoodschool. learnupon.com/catalog/courses
