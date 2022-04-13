Search

13 Apr 2022

'Too early to estimate the cost of damage to 162-year-old cottage'

Cllr says Teach Mhuiris is a pivotal part of the Féile Chnoc Fola

'Too early to estimate the cost of damage to 162-year-old cottage'

Reporter:

Michelle NicPháidín

13 Apr 2022 2:11 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

It is too early to estimate the cost of repair to the roof of a 162-year-old cottage a local councillor has said.

Fire engines from both Gaoth Dobhair and Falcarragh were called to the scene of a fire at Teach Mhuiris in Bun na Leaca on Monday. It is understood the chimney of the house caught fire but matters were brought under control quickly by fire personnel. The property is a protected structure and was rethatched in 2005. 

Sinn Féin Councillor, John Shéamais Ó Fearraigh said the old cottage is a pivotal and important part of the annual festival known locally as Féile Chnoc Fola. He said that the thatch on the roof of the cottage may need to be replaced: "It is too early to estimate the cost of the damage yet," he said. 

“We hope that the cottage is fixed before the festival this year. The festival attracts a lot of people to this area. People travel from Scotland, England and beyond to attend the festival,” he said. 

The local festival is very highly regarded as it showcases traditional skills, crafts farming and cooking methods. 

Investigations into Doochary fire continue

Tragic loss of pensioner in fire

Cllr Ó Fearraigh said: “Teach Mhuiris is very important to this area. It was built in 1860. It is the only thatched cottage in the area. It opens during the summer season and attracts thousands of people on an annual basis.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media