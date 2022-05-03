Cllr says proposed commercial ban on sale of turf has sparked outrage

A Glenties Municipal District Councillor has invited the Minister for the Environment, Eamon Ryan, to visit the people of Donegal and witness how his proposal to ban the commercial sale of turf could impact the people of the county.
Councillor Michael Mc Clafferty said that the proposal has sparked outrage throughout the region and in regions across the country where turf is predominantly used to heat people's homes.
In recent days, it has been reported that Minister Ryan came under fire from by his coalition colleagues who said his plan to ban the sale of turf could collapse the Government.
