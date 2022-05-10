Cllr Anthony Molloy has been elected Cathaoirleach of GMD

Fianna Fáil Councillor Anthony Molloy has been elected Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District (GMD) at the AGM which took place in Dungloe, this afternoon.

Cllr Molloy was nominated to the position by Fianna Fáil Councillor Noreen McGarvey.

Cllr Molloy takes over the role from Sinn Féin Councillor, Marie Therese Gallagher. Independent Councillor Micheál McClafferty has been elected to the position of Leas Chathaoirleach. He was nominated by Fianna Fáil Councillor Anthony Molloy and supported by Sinn Féin Councillor John Shéamais Ó Fearraigh.

Independent Councillor Micheál Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig received two nominations for the position of Leas Cathaoirleach. However, Cllr Marie Therese Gallagher in her final role as Cathaoirleach said decision was dictated by the Independent Grouping who had put Micheal McClafferty's name forward.

Independent Councillor Micheál Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig said he was disappointed adding that he hoped he would be Cathaoirleach next year.

Cllr Molloy thanked Cllr Noreen McGarvey for nominating him the position. He congratulated Independent Councillor Micheál McClafferty on his nomination and said he looked forward to working with him.

Cllr Molloy said he was very proud to be nominated and is looking forward to working with all the councillors collectively to get the best results for the Glenties Municipal District.