'Not one house built in Ardara over 15 years by council' - Cllr Molloy

There hasn’t been one council house built in Ardara in fifteen years and the newly elected Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District said he hopes to see this change.
Fianna Fáil Councillor Anthony Molloy was elected as Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District (GMD) on Tuesday last.
Mr Molloy said there are thirty-four people on the official waiting list for homes in both Glenties and Ardara.
“We have to get the machines out - we need to get building,” Cllr Molloy said.
The Ardara-based politician said that the council has landbanks in both Ardara and Glenties that could be used to build much-needed home for people who need them.
