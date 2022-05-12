Search

12 May 2022

'Not one house built in Ardara over 15 years by council' - Cllr Molloy

New Cathaoirleach focuses on housing in Ardara and Glenties

'Not one house built in Ardara over 15 years by council' - Cllr Molloy

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

12 May 2022 8:00 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

There hasn’t been one council house built in Ardara in fifteen years and the newly elected Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District said he hopes to see this change.
Fianna Fáil Councillor Anthony Molloy was elected as Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District (GMD) on Tuesday last.
Mr Molloy said there are thirty-four people on the official waiting list for homes in both Glenties and Ardara.
“We have to get the machines out - we need to get building,” Cllr Molloy said.
The Ardara-based politician said that the council has landbanks in both Ardara and Glenties that could be used to build much-needed home for people who need them.

Jamesie O'Donnell retires after forty years in the pub trade

Cassidy's pub in Camden street is a firm favourite with Donegal people in the capital

Councillors from the GMD met with representatives of Irish Water on Wednesday to discuss issues in the county with him.Cllr Molloy said he took the opportunity to highlight small group water schemes in the area representatives from the amenity there are people in Maghery, Ardara, who are forced to boil their water: “These people have been doing this for a very, very long number of years. This needs to change.”

New figures show rents spiraling out of control in Donegal - Donegal TD claims

Rent prices up 22.7% in Donegal

Cllr Molloy praised the work of former Cathaoirleach Marie Therese Gallagher and said he hopes to continue with her good work. A great supporter of local groups and organisations he wants to invite more groups present at the GMD meetings. Following his election on Wednesday, councillors praised Cllr Molloy on the work that he has carried out since his election.
Independent Councillor Michael Mc Clafferty was elected to the position of Leas Chathaoirleach. Both he and Independent Cllr Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig had been nominated for the position. However Cllr McClafferty was elected to the position as a result of his name being put forward by the Independent Grouping. He said he looked forward to working with Cllr Molloy.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media