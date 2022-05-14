Councillors call for a better broadband service in west

Councillors raised serious concerns in relation to broadband and phone service in the region at a recent meeting of Glenties Municipal District (GMD).
Sinn Féin Councillor Marie Therese Gallagher said that someone had to text her because she couldn't get through to her mother whom she was calling from England. Cllr Gallagher said what makes the issue increasingly concerning was that many people depend on the services to work the emergency button that people who are living alone use to connect with the emergency services.
