14 May 2022

Councillors call for a better broadband service in west

Councillors call for a better broadband service in west

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

14 May 2022 4:26 PM

Councillors raised serious concerns in relation to broadband and phone service in the region at a recent meeting of Glenties Municipal District (GMD).
Sinn Féin Councillor Marie Therese Gallagher said that someone had to text her because she couldn't get through to her mother whom she was calling from England. Cllr Gallagher said what makes the issue increasingly concerning was that many people depend on the services to work the emergency button that people who are living alone use to connect with the emergency services.

"We need to get people around the table to discuss this matter. Not being able to contact a loved one is concerning and we realise how much we depend on it when it is not there. Safety and people’s lives are at risk and there are serious issues associated with not having a dependable service," she said.
Fianna Fáil Cllr Noreen McGarvey said that businesses were recently effected by the ailing services. She said that the hospitality industry depend heavily on a strong service for bookings and payments.
The Cathaoirleach of the GMD, Fianna Fáil Councillor Anthony Molloy said that there are eighty-five businesses in his area which carry out their business through the use of credit card transactions.
"It is embarrassing that you can’t get a signal and it was really bad in the last week. This needs to be
highlighted," he said.

Independent Councillor Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig said that those who are heading the broadband roll-out should be invited to a GMD meeting to see how they are progressing.
The matter will be brought to the relevant section in Lifford the councillors were informed.

