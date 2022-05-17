Garda appeal following theft of registration plates in Ramelton

Ramelton
Garda are appealing for information after a set of registration plates were stolen from a car at Gambles Square between 10pm, Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15, at 10am.
Gardaí in Milford are investigating the incident.
If you have any information which may help the Milford gardaí, please call 074 91 53060.
