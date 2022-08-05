Search

05 Aug 2022

Cllr calls for short term road safety measures at Errigal

The iconic mountain attracts people from across the country and further afield

Cllr calls focuses attention on road safety at Errigal

Photograph of traffic taken earlier today

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

05 Aug 2022 6:09 PM

A councillor has called for steps to be taken in the short term to help alleviate car parking and road safety issues at the foot of Errigal as crowds of people gather during the summer months to climb the majestic mountain. 

In recent years, cars have parked in the allocated parking area at the foot of the mountain and, at times, on both sides of the road. 

However, the extensive works that have been carried out on the iconic mountain has ignited a greater interest in climbing the 751-foot mountain. Cars are parked on either side of the road especially during hot weather forcing other road users to move further in towards the white line on either side. 

Restoring the sod ceremony takes place on Errigal mountain

Sinn Féin Councillor John Shéamais Ó Fearraigh said: “While there are future plans being put in place regarding the parking issue, we should be looking at putting something in place in the short term to alleviate the parking congestion and also address ongoing road safety issues."

He added: "It is great to see that people are enjoying the healthy outdoor activity of mountain climbing. Errigal has always been popular and that popularity has increased especially after the footpath was built."

Local News

