Search

06 Aug 2022

Sights set on swim from Gola Island in aid of North West Cancer Flights

A charity is set to benefit from a 3-kilomtre swim on Thursday, August 11

Sights set on swim from Gola Island in aid of North West Cancer Flights

Training gets underway

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Aug 2022 12:46 PM

Email:

news@iconicmedia.com

This Thursday a group of swimmers will attempt, for the first time, a 3-kilometre swim from oileán Ghabhla to Machaire Gathlán, in aid of the North West Cancer Flights.

The idea for the swim was borne in last year, when the swimming group decided to enter the sea in November having heard of the potentially positive benefits the activity could reap.

Charlie Boyle from Mullach Dubh said that following regular social media posts and updates the group had doubled by January, 2022. 

The idea of swimming from Gabhla Island was mentioned in a half jest, half challenging manner, Charlie recalls. However, this Thursday, August 11, the idea will become a reality as swimmers take to the sea to challenge themselves to a 3-kilometre challenge. A gofundme page was set up where people can make a contribution and support the charity organisation.  

Donegal Railway Heritage Centre to hold its annual, famous vintage run

The new route which was introduced last year takes in beautiful scenery along the way

There are two spaces left on the team either for experienced swimmers or the development squad. The swim will raise much-needed funds for the vital service.

Dungloe up and running in IFC with good win at Burt

Dessie Gallagher's Dungloe came within a whisker of winning the Donegal IFC last season and they got their 2022 campaign off and running with a 10-point win against a Burt team who were very much in the contest for the most part
 

A thousand euro could fund thirty patient flights or flights for ten patients and ten carers. Charlie feels the charity deserves strong support for the outstanding work it carries out.

If you would like to donate, please click here.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media