WHAT'S ON: Paddy Cullivan's '10 Dark Secrets Of The Irish Revolution'

Storyteller, comedian, musician and part-time historian Paddy Cullivan brings his fascinating and entertaining show '10 Dark Secrets Of The Irish Revolution' to The Balor Theatre on Saturday, February 1.
Using satire, imagery, historical insight and song, Paddy reveals the 10 strangest things (and Darkest Secrets) that happened during our Rising, Revolution and Counter-Revolution (Civil War).
He also draws parallels with those events’ effects on modern Ireland and how we treat the revolution culturally.
It's a fair bet that Paddy may also have something to say about the recent RIC commemoration debacle - that alone should be worth hearing. Paddy's show is not to be missed, sharp, to the point with a fair dollop of wicked humour, expect a great show and you won't be disappointed.
