Holy Week and Easter 2020 ceremonies broadcast across Ireland and in the Vatican 

  #HolyWeekAtHome

Holy Week

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

The high point of the Christian calendar, Holy Week, starts today on Palm Sunday, and concludes on Holy Saturday.  

During Holy Week the Church celebrates the mysteries of salvation accomplished by Christ during His last days of life on earth, beginning with His messianic entrance into Jerusalem. The Lenten season lasts until Holy Thursday this week, and the Easter Triduum begins with evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper on Holy Thursday.

This year’s Holy Week and Easter will be observed under very different circumstances due to the coronavirus pandemic.  To facilitate the faithful participating from home in a “spiritual communion” with Christ, a web feature is now available on www.catholicbishops.ie hosting details of:

Pope Francis’ schedule for Holy Week and the Easter Triduum 
Webcam links to parish churches and diocesan cathedrals across Ireland
Mass readings for Holy Week and Easter 2020 
Bishops’ homilies and messages for Holy Week and Easter
Special Holy Week series of daily reflections on the Bishops’ faith podcast Faithcast
Prayers, and additional resources to creatively mark Holy Week at home

This year the liturgical celebrations of Pope Francis from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday will take place in Saint Peter’s Basilica in Rome, without the presence of the faithful.  The Holy Father will celebrate Easter Sunday Mass in the basilica and conclude with the Urbi et Orbi message and blessing.

Details of Easter services on terrestrial television and radio will also be available on catholicbishops.ie. RTÉ will broadcast Mass live from the Cathedral of Christ the King in Mullingar on Holy Thursday, Good Friday, and Easter Saturday, to be celebrated by Bishop Tom Deenihan, Father Joe Campbell, and Father Derek Darby.

 

