Stars join forces in online concert to raise much-needed funds for Donegal baby Livie

An epic six-hour online concert which will feature the international singing star, Daniel O'Donnell, will take place tomorrow to raise funds for baby Livie Mulhern.

There are few people who haven't been deeply touched by the plight of a Donegal family and their quest to get life saving treatment for their baby daughter.

The mega concert will be hosted by Gary Gamble and will run for six hours on Saturday, June 6 starting at 2pm and running over six hours. Among those taking part are Nathan Carter, Daniel O'Donnell, Dominic Kirwan, Matthew O'Donnell, Mike Denver, Michael English, Robert Mizell, Declan Nerney, Louise Morrissey.

More information can be found on the Facebook page Go Live For Livie

To read about Livie's story, go to: €2m needed to save our baby girl - a Donegal family's heart-breaking plea for help