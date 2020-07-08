Contact

Between the jigs and the reels Letterkenny is the place to be for the busking festival

You can add another string to your bow at Donegal festival

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Letterkenny Busking Festival is returning to Letterkenny’s Main Street on Saturday, August 29. Many performers have already signed up for this exciting competition so if you would like to take part, we would encourage you to apply now.

The festival is open to buskers of all types, giving a platform to performers such as magicians, dancers, street entertainers, traditional groups and more.

Performers and groups of all ages and sizes are welcome to take part.

Each summer, the Letterkenny Busking Festival brings together performers, their families, and the local community for an afternoon of entertainment and summer fun. Every year, talented buskers, exciting performance groups, street dancers, and other entertainers attract spectators and shoppers to Letterkenny’s Main Street.

Each act will be in with a chance of winning prizes from the €1000 prize fund.

“Last year we had a fantastic level of entries!”, explains Jimmy Stafford, President of Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce that is organising the Busking Festival through its ShopLK Brand. “This year is even more important than ever. While things might be different in terms of social distancing, we still hope to have more pitches and lots of entertainment throughout the day.

"After lockdown, we are all looking forward to having a good summer. ShopLK is all about enjoying the best shopping experience in Letterkenny and we want our regular customers and visitors to really enjoy what the town has to offer. This type of event that is funded through the Retail Promotion initiative from Donegal County Council makes happy shoppers and creates a real buzz and we know there will be tight competition for the top spot.”

This exciting annual event brings various acts together to celebrate local and national talent. Support our acts and help to bring the Main Street alive this August 29.

For more information on the Letterkenny Busking Festival, check out the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ letterkennybuskingfestival or alternatively you can e-mail admin@letterkennychamber.com

