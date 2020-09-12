Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Daniel O'Donnell set to return to our screens in Opry le Daniel this season

The TG4 show attracts record breaking audience numbers

Daniel O'Donnell

Daniel O'Donnell set to return to our screens in Opry le Daniel this season

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Opry le Daniel, recorded at Millennium Forum, Derry and hosted by Donegal and international singing star Daniel O’ Donnell will return to TG4 on Tuesday next, September 15 at 9.30pm. 

The first episode to air on Tuesday will pay tribute to Glen Campbell in the company of his daughter Ashley Campbell, along with Johnny Brady, Ciarán Rosney and Marc Roberts. We'll get an insight into Glen's life, his worldwide reputation and the influence he had on Irish performers.

Other artists appearing in this eight part series include famous Irish and American artists such as Crystal Gayle, Tommy Flemming, Mike Denver alongside his mother Róisín Fallon, Chantelle Padden, Gary Fitzpatrick, Simon Peters, David James, Shauna McStravock, The Celtic Brothers, Eleanor Shanley, John McNicholl, Lisa Stanley, Trudi Lalor, Gerry Guthrie, Gloria, Susan McCann, George Hamilton V & VI, Charlie McGettigan, Mick Flavin, Sandy Kelly, Johnny Brady, Marc Roberts, Ciaran Rosney.

 
Filmed in 2019 before a live audience, Opry le Daniel will be a delight for country music fans, and will be available to view worldwide on TG4.ie

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie