Sea Sessions reveal first headline act for the 2021 festival

Contact
Sea Sessions. Image courtesy of Discover Bundoran
Chart toppers Kodaline have just been revealed as the first headliners for Sea Sessions.
With a career that has to date encompassed three Number One albums in Ireland, two Top Five albums in the UK and more than a billion streams at Spotify, Kodaline are set to ensure that the biggest beach party of the year returns with a bang.
In 2019, Kodaline played some of the biggest shows of their career. At home in Dublin they sold-out two huge outdoor shows at St Anne’s Park, while a ten-date UK tour culminated with a packed show at London’s historic Roundhouse.
Further afield, they hit festivals including Lollapalooza, Benicàssim and even headlined festivals to huge audiences throughout Asia.
Most recently there has been the storming success of their studio album ‘One Day At A Time’, which has now been streamed more than 74 million times and has seen them garner another 10 million monthly Spotify listeners.
Sea Sessions started way back in 2008 and has grown from strength to strength over the years. In fact the last seven festivals have sold out well in advance and with such pent up demand 2021 should be no different.
The whole party takes place right on the beach in Bundoran and has hosted some of the biggest International acts on the circuit including the likes of Dizzee Rascal, Bastille, Dermot Kennedy, Tinie Tempah, Paul Weller, Clean Bandit and Picture This to name but a few.
Alongside music there’s also Ireland's biggest Surf Comp’, Skating, BMX, Graffiti, Beach Sports and much more packed into the three full days of partying by the beach.
Ray O’Donoghue, Festival Director said: “What can we say but 2020 has been a bit of a crazy year. There does seem to be a bit of positive news around now though and things are looking good for Summer 2021. Kodaline are one of those bands that we’ve had our eye on for a while so it’s great that they’ve finally agreed to headline the festival.
Tickets are available from all Ticketmaster outlets nationwide, www.ticketmaster.ie and www.seasessions.com from Thursday, December 17. Priced from €109.90 for 3 days and €139.90 including 4 nights camping. Surfers Bar (VIP) upgrades are available from €50 extra. There is also Sea Sessions merchandise available at www.seasessions.com/shop
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
KFO has expressed a note of caution ahead of the annual meeting of the Council of Fisheries Ministers
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.