Donegal dancers star in RTE documentary on Riverdance 25th anniversary

This should have been a hugely celebratory year for Riverdance which after 25 years continues to go from strength to strength.

It should also have been a hugely exciting year for Donegal dancers Megan Walsh, Mide Ni Bhaoill and Gerard Byrne who are all members of the current troupe.

Unfortunately, due to Covid-19 the show could not go ahead as planned.

However RTE recorded the show back in February and this is being broadcast this evening. In a nod to its first production in the Point Depot, the February 2020 show was recorded 25 years to the day from its debut in the same venue, known nowadays as the Three Arena.

The broadcast of the show will be preceded by a short documentary starting on RTE 1 this evening (Monday) at 9.25pm.