Missing live music? Get your fix direct from Donegal on Saturday and Sunday nights

Johnny Gallagher continues his lockdown live music series
Two fantastic Donegal music acts are keeping fans entertained again this weekend.
Bundoran's Screaming Orphans will be kicking off their live set via the band's Facebook page at 9pm on Saturday night.
The ever popular Johnny Gallagher continues his live set on Sunday at 8pm, also via Facebook.
These live sets have been proving hugely popular with those who are missing gigs during lockdow
