Margaret - a new play by Donegal playwright at the Abbey Arts Centre

Abbey Arts Centre in Ballyshannon
A new play by Donegal playwright Shaun Byrne is being staged in the Abbey Arts Centre, Ballyshannon.
A follow up to last year’s highly successful Bloody Sunday themed An Incident with Dave Cotter, 'Margaret' joins former British Prime Minister near the end of her life. Starring Rachel O'Connor, the play explores Thatcher's troubled relationships: with the Irish, the miners, her children, the public, her male cabinet; as past demons, guilts and successes return to torment, flatter and deceive her.
Margaret is in her eighties. At times she is her old self, sharp, lucid, clear; other times confused, frightened and frustrated. She talks to an imagined Denis, to herself, to the audience:“You have no enemies you say? If you have none then small is the work that you have done.”
‘Margaret’ takes place in the Abbey Arts Centre on Friday and Saturday, October 28 and 29 at 8pm. Admission is €10.
Booking online at abbeycentre.ie or via the Abbey Arts Centre box office open 11am to 3pm, Monday to Friday, 071 9851375.
