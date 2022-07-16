Search

18 Jul 2022

Discourse in Rathmullan House hopes to help you read between the lines

Earagail Arts Festival to host discussion on 'Women & The State: Writing Irish History'

Discourse in Rathmullan House hopes to help you read between the lines

Photograph by Enda Rowan

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

16 Jul 2022 5:11 PM

What does it mean to bear witness in Irish literature to histories of The State? And how can writers light dark corners, particularly in relation to the lives of vulnerable women and children? On Sunday, July 24 at 3pm, the Earagail Arts Festival will host a series of readings and a panel discussion at Rathmullan House titled Women & The State: Writing Irish History.

Marking 100 years of The Irish State, the event is curated by Donegal poet Annemarie Ní Churreáin whose books include Bloodroot (Doire Press, 2017) and The Poison Glen (The Gallery Press 2021). Ní Churreáin is a recipient of The Arts Council Next Generation Award and The Constance Markievicz Award. She is director of The Solas Writers Residency at The Song House in Falcarragh, Donegal and has recently been announced as the 2022 Decade of Centenaries Artist in Residence with Donegal County Council where she is responding to the records of Stranorlar Workhouse, specifically the period of between 1919-1923 and the experiences of women and unmarried mothers in the new Stranorlar County Home.

Women & The State: Writing Irish History is chaired by writer and editor Sinéad Gleeson, author of Constellations: Reflections from Life. The panel will feature Ní Churreáin alongside poet and writer Elaine Feeney who is a founding member of the Tuam Oral History Project.

Glamping pods for sale in peaceful and scenic Traighenna

Also joining the panel is Aoife Moore, the award-winning Political Correspondent for the Irish Examiner, who has received awards for her coverage of Northern Ireland and the Mother and Baby Homes scandal. Musical accompaniment will be provided by Donegal-born Bríd Harper who is regarded as one of the leading Irish traditional fiddle players of the last forty years.

Warnings issued as temperatures expected to heat up this weekend

Met Éireann forecasts Sunday being warmer than today, Saturday

Women & The State: Writing Irish History will explore themes of identity, place and community by looking at shifting societal attitudes and beliefs in the aftermath of Waking the Feminists (2015), The Campaign to Repeal The 8th (2018) and, more recently, the Irish Government’s Mother and Baby Homes Report (2020). It is envisaged that some of the topics which may come up for discussion will include mother and child care, adoption, reproductive rights and the modern-day problems of the direct provision system. All are welcome and tickets are currently on sale at eaf.ie.

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media