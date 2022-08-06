Learn about the lost tradition of fishing methods from an Inver man

Heritageweek.ie
As part of this year's Heritage week, George Gallagher will be on hand to discuss lost traditional inshore fishing methods and discuss the loss of the fishing industry in Donegal on Saturday, August 13 between 2 and 3pm.
On Sat 13th Aug #heritageweek2022— Donegal County Museum (@Donegalcomuseum) August 2, 2022
Join George Gallagher from Inver to learn out about now lost traditional fishing methods& reminisce on lost fishing industry of Co #Donegal. He will also demo the art ofcotton net making.@HeritageWeek Free @donegalcouncil @MarineTimesNews pic.twitter.com/S4vj6IGATf
Mr Gallagher, who is originally from Inver,will also demonstrate the art of cotton art making which will be of great interest to all those who are keen on fishing. Car parking will be available for this event and the area is fully wheelchair accessible at the Donegal County Museum.
For more information, please call 074 91 24613 or email museum@donegalcoco.ie.
