06 Aug 2022

Learn about the lost tradition of fishing methods from an Inver man

George Gallagher will be giving a talk as part of Heritage week

George Gallagher

Staff Reporter

06 Aug 2022 5:10 PM

news@iconicmedia.com

As part of this year's Heritage week, George Gallagher will be on hand to discuss lost traditional inshore fishing methods and discuss the loss of the fishing industry in Donegal on Saturday, August 13 between 2 and 3pm. 

Mr Gallagher, who is originally from Inver,will also demonstrate the art of cotton art making which will be of great interest to all those who are keen on fishing. Car parking will be available for this event and the area is fully wheelchair accessible at the Donegal County Museum. 

For more information, please call 074 91 24613 or email museum@donegalcoco.ie

 

